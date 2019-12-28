Goyal assures to fix security issues of Margao rail station

Margao: Union Minister for Railways Piyush Goyal on Friday said that he will ask the Railway Protection Force (RPF) officials to examine the railway station from security point of view and would also discuss the issue with the state government.

Goyal visited the Margao railway station and took stock of the situation. He also expressed happiness over the ‘high level of cleanliness’ at the station and praised the KRC employees and others.

However, when questioned over several unmanned openings to the Margao station and the absence of metal detector at the entrance which is a big security threat to the visitors and the commuters, Goyal said that he will ask the RPF to examine. He further said that he will also discuss the issue with the state government about it.

Ministers travelled around the platform along with the Deputy Chief Minister Chandrakant Kavlekar and KRC senior officials.

It may be recalled that there were reports of commuters complaining over the lack of security at the Margao

railway station.