Govt’s failure to devolve powers: SGZP chief hints at en masse resignation

NT NETWORK

MARGAO

Aggrieved over government’s failure to devolve powers to the zilla panchayats in state, chairperson of South Goa Zilla Panchayat (SGZP) Navnath Naik, on Friday, hinted that all the 25 members could resign in protest against the government, and questioned if Goa is a small state then why do we require 40 MLAs, 30 would be sufficient.

Addressing the media on Friday afternoon, Naik said, “The zilla panchayat held a meeting recently, and at the meeting one of the members suggested that the government should disband zilla panchayat if no powers can be given to it.”

He said that “if Goa is so small then why do we need 40 MLAs. The assembly strength can be reduced to 30.”

He said that the zilla panchayat had demanded with the government to release some funds for development works.

It has been 17 years since zilla panchayats started functioning in Goa, he said adding if the government could not give powers to the zilla panchayats, at least it should have linked the panchayats and zilla panchayats for speedy implementation of resolutions.

He said that disbanding of zilla panchayats will be a long procedure, and added that the zilla panchayat members are considering stepping down in protest.

“We are only given assurances but nothing is happening,” he said adding the government should also take opinion of the people and reduce the assembly strength to 30 as it will save the state a lot of revenue.

Former zilla panchayat chairperson Nelly Rodrigues said that in 2008, zilla panchayats had approached the High Court seeking devolution of powers under the 73rd Amendment of the Constitution, but it has not happened till date.