Govt’s CMP promises housing for all by 2022

PANAJI: The Manohar Parrikar-led coalition government in the state Monday released its much-hyped Common Minimum Programme (CMP) under the theme ‘Sabka saath sabka vikas – with Goenkarponn,’ which would be the priority of the government and go a long way in improving the welfare of the state.

The Chief Minister released the CMP document at his official residence at Altinho, Panaji, in the presence of Goa Forward leader and Fisheries Minister Vinod Palyekar and BJP leader Govind Parvatkar. The document assures to declare the coconut palm as the state tree by reclassifying it as a tree.

The Common Minimum Programme focuses on sectors like agriculture, animal husbandry, fisheries, investment and employment, housing, infrastructure, Goa regional plan, education, social welfare, scheduled tribe welfare and solid waste management. The document also focuses on formulation and implementation of policy on floating casinos on the River Mandovi so as to shift them from the present location. The document also mentions about establishing a support mechanism to provide staple Goan food items like rice, pav (bread), coconuts, fish etc to the local population by modifying the Griha Aadhar scheme.

With regard to agriculture, animal husbandry and fisheries, the government said that these are the traditional sectors which have suffered and have had a negative growth all along except for the last five years. The government has assured to revisit the Agriculture Tenancy Act so as to make necessary amendments to ensure speedy disposal of tenancy cases through special mamlatdar courts and necessary amendments in legislation to recognise coconut as a state tree. It has also assured to ensure protection to agriculture and khazan lands besides formulating suitable policies and providing financial support to encourage mechanized farming and agriculture. The document also makes a mention of creation of farmer markets at designated places along highways for the benefit of local farmers so that they can display and sell their produce and brand Goan farm products. Setting up of agriculture and floriculture estates, and interest waiver on agricultural loans upto Rs one lakh also form a part of the CMP.

On the investment and employment front, the government has promised to review projects approved by the Investment Promotion Board (IPB) and make necessary amendments to the IPB Act to make Goa truly an investor-friendly state by facilitating single-window clearance for all proposals, thus generating employment to locals. The CMP document also makes a mention of introducing incentive schemes under investment promotion to investors employing 80 per cent locals. Modification of the tourism policy has also been assured by the government.

The coalition government has promised housing for all by 2022 and rehabilitation of slums as well as worn-down and congested wadas/clusters through special support package. The CMP also promises drafting of Regional Plan 2030, which will be taken up taluka-wise for completion after a clear-cut land use policy framework is in place. Further, the document promises to execute a tripartite Memorandum of Understanding between Inland Waterways Authority of India, Mormugao Port Trust and the Captain of Ports to ensure that the rivers of Goa are managed by the state.

Stating that quality of education will be the hallmark of educational policy of the state government, the document clearly declares that the current policy on the medium of instruction will continue without any change.

The government has also assured to review the impact of benefit of its social welfare schemes like Dayanand Social Security Scheme (DSSS), Griha Aadhar, Laadli Laxmi and Dayanand Swasthya Seva Yojana (DSSY). It has also vowed to take up the issue of inclusion of Dhangar community in Scheduled Tribes, with the Union government.

The government has reiterated its promise to make Goa garbage-free by 2022. Besides, the CMP focuses on speeding up infrastructural works, setting up institutions of physiotherapy, sports and sports medicines and a centre for film production and studies.

In its general agenda, the CMP focuses on preserving the environmental, architectural and cultural heritage of Goa, reviewing all aspects of private forest rules with the help of Ministry of Forests and Environment, creating special tourist-designated areas, appropriate concessions in restriction on sound under the Environment Act with the support of MoEF and implementation of the Official Language Act.