Govt’s carelessness affecting Lokayukta work

Panaji: The state Lokayukta is facing a challenge to bring erring officials to justice, thanks to the laxity of government officials, who delay by more than nine months the submission of action taken report based on Lokayukta’s recommendation.

Under the Lokayukta Act, 2011, the chief secretary or the department representing the state government asks the department concerned to submit an action taken report against the errant officials or any other recommendation to the Lokayukta within three months.

However, the state government has completely ignored taking a decision within three months of the Lokayukta’s recommendations in cases where there is a recommendation for a departmental inquiry against senior officer or a CBI inquiry is recommended into any irregularities.

Sources in the Lokayukta’s office said that there is a serious concern over the government’s action taken reports taking time despite the allowance of several adjournments for receiving such reports. Despite all this, there is no response from the competent authority, who is the chief secretary, to inform on the status of the compliance, said sources.

In some cases, the Lokayukta has even “threatened” to invoke powers vested under Section 16(3) of the Goa Lokayukta Act, 2011, whereby the anti-corruption ombudsman can report to the Governor about the chief secretary’s inordinate delay.

Sources said that departments have taken months to send back the action taken reports and the state government has been dragging its feet on Lokayukta’s orders against several senior officers of the state.

In one of the recent cases, the state government ignored the findings of Lokayukta Justice (retired) P K Misra and did not submit action taken report or proposed to be taken in the matter. It was a case of irregularities in tendering process on procurement of 47,000 tablets given to Class V and VI students in 2013 in which the Lokayukta, after conducting an investigation, recommended a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry.

In the past, the Lokayukta has pulled up the chief secretary and also other department officials with regard to many cases for demanding more time to submit action taken report.

With regard to one such case, the state Lokayukta passed an order in June 2017 recommending disciplinary action against two senior government officials SV Naik and Dattaram Sardessai in connection with serious irregularities committed by them in process of recruitment to 31 categories of posts in the Goa Medical College in the year 2011 and asked the chief secretary to submit action taken report or proposed to be taken against these officials within three months. However, it took the government nine months to submit a report indicating that disciplinary proceeding has been directed to be initiated against the errant officials.

In another case, the anti-graft body, after a detailed investigation, had ordered disciplinary action against ex-joint mamlatdar Laxmikant Kuttikar against whom allegation of manipulating ‘roznama’ in mundkarial case was proven. The Lokayukta, in October 2017, submitted its recommendation in the matter to the chief secretary seeking action taken report within 90 days but the report was submitted after five months in April 2018.

The state government has constituted Lokayukta for inquiry and investigation into allegations and grievances against public servants promising people a judicature where they can file their grievances for assured redress but the outburst of the incumbent Lokayukta has, however, revealed a failure of that objective.

Taking strong notice of the unnecessary delay in filing action taken reports, the Lokayukta has pointed out in many of its orders that since the period of three months as mentioned in the Act is not sufficient for the government or competent authority to take a decision, hence it would be appropriate for the government to amend the provision and make it three years instead of three months.