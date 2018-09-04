Govt’s allies not in favour of change in leadership

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

Minister for Public Works Ramakrishna ‘Sudin’ Dhavalikar, stating that no one, including the allies of the state government is presently in favour of an “alternative leadership” vis-à-vis ailing Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar, on Monday said, “We want to complete the present term of the government under the leadership of Parrikar.”

Dhavalikar, interacting with the pressmen, when asked what would be the strategy if Parrikar decided to quit the Chief Minister’s post in view of his ailment, stated that the related strategy would be chalked out whenever such a day arrives.

Dhavalikar’s Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party and Goa Forward Party are supporting the state government.

Speaking further, the Minister for Public Works brushed aside the observation of the opposition Congress party that the state administration has collapsed due to the sickness of Parrikar. “The state administration is running properly, and the Congress leaders are just making a political statement, which has no substance in it,” he maintained.

Dhavalikar also said that administrative side of the government is handled effectively by the Chief Secretary as well as the secretaries of the respective departments, and directors of the government departments. “The policy decisions are awaiting the Chief Minister, but then how many policy decisions are there to be taken,” he questioned, stating that financial approvals are also being given for various projects.

“I, myself have signed 20 files pertaining to administrative approval, today,” the Minister for Public

Works informed, adding that the Chief Minister, who is currently in the US, would be returning to Goa on September 8. “And since he is returning within a week’s time, no charge of his office has been given to anyone,” he noted.

On a parting note, Dhavalikar quipped that if anyone has any grievance about the functioning of the government then he or she should approach him. “I am capable of handling any department successfully in Chief Minister’s absence and so are my cabinet colleagues Rohan Khaunte, Vishwajit Rane, Mauvin Godinho and Vijay Sardesai,” he added.