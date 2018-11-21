Govt yet to decide on re-engaging Drishti Marine

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

The ‘mess’ at the beaches may continue for some more days as the government is yet to take final decision on re-engaging Drishti Marine in the beach cleaning work till new arrangement is put in place.

The agency was engaged in the beach cleaning work for the last two years. The work of collecting garbage from some beaches that was undertaken by employing some labourers on Tuesday was found to be unsatisfactory, it is learnt.

Sources in the government said that “the Tourism Department is still discussing about re-engaging Drishti Marine as suggested by the Chief Secretary Dharmendra Sharma on Monday.” According to official sources, it may take time to decide on re-engaging the old agency as stopgap arrangement to carry out the beach cleaning in the state as it involves a lot of technical and financial aspects.

It may be recalled that the Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar on Monday had assured the Calangute MLA and Deputy Speaker Michael Lobo that the government would see to that garbage was lifted from the beaches from Tuesday.

When this reporter enquired about the same it was learnt that some labourers were engaged to collect garbage from Calangute and some other beaches; however, the labourers failed to segregate the collected waste.

Speaking to ‘The Navhind Times, on Tuesday evening, the Calangute MLA Michael Lobo informed that some labourers were engaged in lifting garbage from Calangute and some other beaches, but the work was found to be unsatisfactory as the waste was not collected properly.

“As the collected garbage was not segregated, the Goa Solid Waste Management Corporation refused to allow entry for the garbage trucks in the waste treatment plant at Saligao,” Lobo said.

He reiterated that “unless and until the job of cleaning the beaches is not transferred to the GWMC, the issue of collection of garbage from the beaches would continue.”

“The government has set up GWMC to handle and manage the garbage problem in the state. The corporation has all kinds of technical officers and adequate staff to carry out the beach cleaning work. So, my demand for the cancellation of the tender floated by the Tourism Department to appoint a new agency for beach cleaning, and transferring of the work to the GWMC, which I have also told the Chief Minister will continue,” he added.