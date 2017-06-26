Govt yet to decide on handing over mining scam probe to CBI

PANAJI: Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar on Monday said that although his government is considering handing over the case related to the multi-crore mining scam to the Central Bureau of Investigation no final decision has been reached in this context.

“In fact, I am awaiting the preliminary police report about this scam, and any further decision could be reached only after reading the contents of the report,” Parrikar, who also holds the mining and geology portfolio said, adding that the issues related to the mining scam are far more complex than what appears.

The Chief Minister also observed that as one goes deeper into the mining scam, many new things get discovered.

“The decision (as regards approaching the CBI) will be taken after considering all related aspects,” he noted.

The special investigation team set up by the government to investigate into the Rs 35,000-crore mining scam in the state has interrogated former chief minister Digambar Kamat, besides questioning the owners and well as directors of the mining companies.

However, the SIT, in the absence of adequate investigation mechanism, has not been very successful in going to the root of the scam.

Speaking to media persons after inaugurating a three-day MODI (Making of Developed India) Festival at Kala Academy to commemorate the completion of three years of the Narendra Modi government at the Centre, the Chief Minister said the state government is absolutely ready to implement the goods and services tax in Goa from July 1.

Predicting that the general consumer would be largely benefitted under the GST regime, Parrikar said the prices of goods, including essential commodities would come down after implementation of the new tax. “The government will ensure that the stakeholders are not treated harshly in this new taxation system,” he assured, pointing out that a large number of central and state taxes would converge into a single tax by way of GST, thus paving the way for a common national market making taxation more efficient.

He admitted that initially people could face confusion about the new taxation.

“However, the government will create a setup for extending help, support and knowledge about the GST to the stakeholders as well as people in general,” the Chief Minister said.

Parrikar also said that various schemes launched by the Narendra Modi-led National Democratic Alliance government at the Centre have many takers in Goa.

“In fact, when the Pradhan Mantri Jan-Dhan Yojana was launched by the central government, I thought that there would be no takers for it in Goa, as most of the Goans already had individual bank accounts,” he maintained, pointing out that people in the state however went for family accounts as also availed the insurance cover.

“Goa has experienced good coverage for the public welfare schemes launched by the Modi government,” the Chief Minister informed, adding that it is very important to hold events like the MODI Festival because of the unawareness existing in public about the social welfare schemes.

“In fact, the Goan students passing out of the colleges are unaware of the educational schemes of the state government such as Goa Scholars Scheme, Interest-Free Education Loan Scheme, and Bursary Scheme to pursue higher education,” he quipped.

State president of the Bharatiya Janata Party Vinay Tendulkar and the general secretary Sadanand Tanavde were also present on the occasion.