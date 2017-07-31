Govt will not allow K’taka to divert a single drop of water from Mhadei basin: Palyekar

Minister for Water Resources Vinod Palyekar, on Monday, categorically stated, in the state assembly that Goa government will not allow Karnataka to divert a single drop of water from Mhadei basin.

Replying to a discussion on demand of grants for Water Resources Department, the Minister said that the matter of Mhadei water diversion, which is before the Mhadei Water Dispute Tribunal, is in final and crucial stage, and asserted that there will be no out of the court settlement on the issue.

“I will not allow Karnataka to divert single drop of water from Mhadei basin flowing to Goa,” Palyekar said, adding that the technical team, led by consultant Chetal Pandit, additional solicitor general of India Atmaram Nadkarni and advocate general of state Dattaprasad Lawande, is doing a great job to protect the River Mhadei, a lifeline of Goa.

He also informed that in order to increase water storage in four major rivers, the WRD has already prepared a master plan and storage schemes.

On rain harvesting, the Minister said, “Government has notified a scheme for rain harvesting. Since there are few applications, it is proposed to take up the matter with the Department of Town and Country Planning and municipal administration to implement the said scheme by amending the Act.”

He also assured that controlled de-silting at Salaulim dam would be taken up on the fringes of the reservoir only after conducting a study, and added that the work of water distributives of Tillari Irrigation project will be completed by 2019.