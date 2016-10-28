Govt will ensure panchayats do not face fund crunch: Arlekar

NT NETWORK

CURCHOREM

Minister for Panchayats Rajendra Arlekar has said that the government will see that the panchayat offices do not fall short of funds and other essentials.

He said the government offices will also be housed in the village panchayat office buildings for the benefit of the people.

He was addressing the villagers of Pirla-Quepem after laying the foundation stone of Pirla village panchayat ghar, which will be constructed at the cost of Rs 1.50 crore.

Dignitaries, who were present on the dais, were Sanguem MLA Subhash Phal Dessai, South Goa ZP president Navnath Naik, Caurem Pirla sarpanch Tolyo Gaonkar, Netravalim sarpanch Shashikant Gaonkar, panchayat director Gurudas Pilarnkar, BDO Bhagwant Karmali, ex-sarpanch Rajendra Phal Dessai, ex-ZP member Satyawan Dessai and others.

He further said that the road passing through the forest land at Maangal would be completed soon. He also assured that the government is taking concrete steps to protect the crops of the farmers from wild animals.

MLA Subhash Phal Dessai, in his speech, highlighted the development undertaken during his term in Sanguem constituency. “I visit every village in my constituency and take stock of the problems of the people,” he said.

He felicitated the persons who donated the land for construction of the VP house. ZP chairperson Navnath Naik, sarpanch Tolyo Gaonkar, panchayat member Rajendra Phal Dessai also spoke on the occasion.

Earlier, sarpanch Tolyo Gaonkar welcomed; Sudesh Kepekar compered while Satyawan Devidas proposed the vote of thanks.