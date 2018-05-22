Govt will crack down on motorised canoes during fishing ban: Paliencar

VASCO: Fisheries Minister Vinod Paliencar has assured trawler owners from Vasco to initiate necessary action against motorised canoes and other fishing trawlers for carrying out fishing activities close to seashores and beaches in the state during the annual 61-day ban period which kicks off from the midnight of May 31.

The Fisheries Minister was speaking to pressmen after having a discussion on various issues faced by trawler owners affiliated to the Goa Fishing Boat Owners Association (GFBOA) at Khariwada fishing jetty in Vasco on Monday.

The trawler owners highlighted that during the ban period several fishermen venture into the sea with motorised canoes for fishing activities with purseine and trawling nets. The trawler owners urged the Fisheries Minister to initiate action so that no fishermen ventures into the sea for carrying fishing activities during the ban period.

While replying to the trawler owners, Paliencar assured to initiate prompt action against illegal fishing activities during the ban period, but lamented that the fisheries department has no modern equipments and lacks staff to keep a watch on the illegal fishing activities.

On the other hand, Paliencar assured the trawler owners to come out with a solution by extending the existing fishing jetty at Khariwada which is lying in a dilapidated condition on either sides, enabling the trawler owners to anchor their trawlers and even avoid losses which they face during the monsoon or at the time of rough weather conditions.

There was a demand from the trawler owners to extend and repair the existing fishing jetty, till a permanent fishing harbour becomes a reality at Khariwada shore under the Sagarmala project of the central government.

MPT deputy chairman Guruprasad Rai who also attended the meeting said that the MPT is spending Rs 5 to Rs 6 lakh every year to repair the fishing jetty at Khariwada.

“The extension of the fishing jetty is not possible due to CRZ clearance and also in view of the financial position of the Port”, said Rai. He however disclosed that MPT authorities are pursuing the main project, the proposed construction of the fishing harbour. “The file is with the Goa State Pollution Control Board and CRZ in order to get the clearance for the proposed fishing harbour project”, said Rai.

He also said that the environmental public hearing on the proposed extension of berths at Vasco Bay near Khariwada will be held most probably in the month of November, since it is not possible during the monsoon.