Govt will complete its tenure, says Vijai

CUNCOLIM: Town and Country Planning Minister and leader of Goa Forward Party (GFP), which is one of the allies of the BJP-led state government, on Sunday said that despite the ill health of Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar, he was assured that the government will complete its five-year tenure.

Speaking on the sidelines of a function organised to inaugurate GFP’s office in Cuncolim, Sardesai said that he will be meeting the Chief Minister and added that his party had no intention of going for mid-term poll.

“The government is of ‘Goenkarponn’ for Goan people and culture. I have assurances from the BJP high command that the government will remain for five years and there will not be any mid-term poll. Today also Amit Shah has spoken to me and has assured me of the same. Parrikar was brought to Goa from the Defence Ministry to ensure that we continue with the development here. This government will continue and complete its five years,” said Sardesai.However, when asked what was BJP’s Plan B, the minister said he was unaware of it. “Don’t know what is BJP’s Plan B, but I am aware that BJP is not keen on a mid-term poll. There may be candidates that want it but the party as such wants to continue,” he said.