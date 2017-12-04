Govt weighs options to get around NGT’s CRZ stricture

PANAJI: Coming out with the information that the state government may move the National Green Tribunal as well as consider approaching an “appropriate legal forum” seeking an amendment to a recent order of the National Green Tribunal, Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar on Wednesday said the restriction imposed by the NGT order is in force between April, this year to March 2018, and his government is taking all measures to finalise the coastal zone management plan before the end of this deadline.

“Till the plan is finalised no approval could be given to any project in the coastal regulation zone,” he added, pointing out that nevertheless, the government may decide such projects on case-to-case basis.

The NGT in its recent order to different states has banned any new activity in the CRZ until a coastal zone management plan is finalised by these states.

Addressing Speaker Pramod Sawant on the opening day of the winter session of the state legislative assembly during the question hour, Parrikar said that his government is moving for certain “urgent things’” for exemptions (in connection with the NGT order).

“The order is getting everything stuck up (in Goa),” he observed.

Parrikar also said that a meeting of the officials of the Goa State Pollution Control Board, the Mormugao Port Trust and Goa Fishing Boat Owners Association will be convened by the fisheries department on December 20 to discuss various aspects linked to a fishing jetty coming up in the vicinity of the MPT.

“I will also request the GSPCB to expedite holding of the related public hearing, which is a part of the environment impact assessment,” he noted.

He assured that there is nothing called operational control of the MPT on this jetty, and the department of fisheries will have its control over the jetty once it is completed.

“Although this project is executed by the MPT, it is for the benefit of the state,” he mentioned.

The Chief Minister claimed that 99.9 per cent of the people working on the Goan fishing trawlers are non-Goans and are mostly from Jharkhand and Odisha, which makes it difficult to verify their credentials. “We are facing problems in providing them with security clearance as they are still not having valid (identity) cards,” he added.

Earlier, replying to a related question from Vasco MLA Jose Luis Carlos Almeida, Minister for Fisheries Vinod Paliencar said the central government will provide 50 per cent of the funds for this jetty, while the MPT and the state government will provide 25 per cent of the funds each.

“The state government is yet to pay Rs 26 crore for this project,” he informed.

Opposition leader Chandrakant Kavlekar, along with other Congress legislators Aleixo Reginaldo Lourenço and Luizinho Faleiro, besides Churchill Alemao of the Nationalist Congress Party tried to corner the government on the issue of construction of this jetty.

The House was also informed that the MPT has appointed a consultant to carry out EIA studies for the proposed fishing harbour and its other infrastructure projects at the Vasco Bay.

“The draft environment impact assessment report was submitted to the GSPCB in November 2017 with a request to conduct the public hearing,” the house was further informed.