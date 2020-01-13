Govt wants to kill all grass-root bodies, alleges Cong

The Congress on Monday came down heavily on the recent circular passed by the Directorate of Panchayat. The Congress has alleged that the Government wants to kill all the local grass root bodies and loot the people. It demanded that the circular be scrapped. Here are the details.

Recently the Directorate of Panchayat had passed a circular to panchayats not to issue any permission for construction license and occupancy certificates for more than 4 dwelling units. The licenses have to be routed through the BDOS.

