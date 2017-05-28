Govt wants to give big boost to solar power generation

PANAJI: With an aim to generate solar power in the state, the government will redraft the Goa solar policy, which will envisage generation of 150 MW of solar power in the state by 2022, by installing a major 150-MW capacity solar power plant.

The draft will take into consideration private houses, institutions and business houses for solar power generation and further encourage individuals as well as institutions to produce and sell their own solar power to the state to meet the demand.

The state government is presently depending on other states for fulfilling its electricity requirement.

Power Minister Pandurang Madkaikar told this daily that the previous government had already prepared the draft of the Goa solar policy, however, stakeholders in the solar energy sector came up with some suggestions before the present government, which would now be incorporated in this policy.

“Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar has already attended a related meeting and cleared the redrafting of this policy,” he added,

As per the draft of the Goa solar policy, in the near future, the solar photovoltaic and solar thermal projects would be set up by the state government, as well as the institutions, agencies and private entrepreneurs for the captive consumption, besides for export of solar power.

The state proposes to develop solar power plants of capacity ranging from 500 KW to 10 MW on the private land under fulfilment of solar renewable purchase obligation. All types of lands, including agricultural land, can be utilised for generation of solar power projects as per this policy.

The state also proposes to encourage and facilitate independent power producers to install solar plants for captive use or sale of electricity to any person.

As per the draft policy, the government is expected to identify the government lands owned by the revenue department, gram panchayats, local communidades or any other state government departments for setting up solar power plants.

The government will provide such lands to the project developers on long-term leases for 25 years, free of cost, for the installation of solar power projects. In case the government land is found to be used for purposes other than related to the projects, the lease permission shall be cancelled with immediate effects as per the draft policy.

The state will also promote development of solar power plants on the canals tops and on the banks of canals.

Furthermore, the state would encourage rooftop solar power plant for generation and sale of electricity to the state or power project. The individuals including commercial users will be allowed to go for gross metering up to 10 KW or sanctioned load whichever is lower.

The government will promote development of rooftop solar power plants implemented by any persons for meeting his electricity requirements and injecting surplus electricity into the distribution system. There would be related incentives like zero electricity duty and zero cess to individuals, who generate solar power for their own consumption and injecting solar power to the state power grid.

All the individuals, registered companies, business firms, institutions, and societies, besides central and state government power generation companies will be eligible for setting up of solar energy projects under the draft Goa Solar Policy.

Meanwhile, the power department has begun the work of issuing electricity bills on monthly basis to customers on its own. Earlier, the work of issuing electricity bills was outsourced to the Goa Electronics Ltd.