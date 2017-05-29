Govt vows to put end to  Class XI admission rip-off

PANAJI: Taking serious cognisance of the complaints as regards ‘under the table’ admissions given by a large number of higher secondary schools around the state for Class XI students, the government has issued guidelines for streamlining these admissions, warning all higher secondary schools involved in such unethical admissions to refrain from doing so, or face severe action.

A related circular is also expected to be sent to all the higher secondary schools around Goa within next two days.

The government reaction comes in the wake of complaints that parents are unable to get their wards admitted to Class XI in prominent higher secondary schools in spite of queuing up before such institutions as early as post-midnight hours.

Confirming the stand taken by the government, director of education G P Bhat told ‘The Navhind Times’ that many higher secondary schools were also found to be charging arcane fees, apart from the tuition fees, maintaining that the government has therefore made it mandatory for all higher secondary schools to go for cashless transactions, as far as fees of class XI are concerned.

“They will now have to stop accepting cash towards any kind of fees and go for bank transactions,” he noted. He said the number of students clearing this year’s SSC examinations was less by around 900 as compared to those who cleared the exam, last year.

“Furthermore, this year, the overall number of students who were placed in ‘high percentage zone’, that is above 60 per cent marks, was also less as against last year,” he maintained, assuring that this would ensure admissions to all students, who have passed SSC 2017 examination moving to Class XI, and therefore, the parents should not get panicky.

It was also assured that those students passing the SSC examination conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education would be accommodated in Class XI in higher secondary schools in the state.

The result of the particular exam is expected to be announced in the first week of June.

Observing that many of the state higher secondary schools are setting their own cut-off percentages for admissions, which are between 70 per cent and 80 per cent, and even higher, the director of education said that this is not permitted under the admission rules, and a circular would soon be forwarded to the higher secondary schools to stop such practice immediately.

Bhat further stated that another malpractice adopted by some higher secondary schools involves unnecessarily delaying the admission process, especially for Class XI. “Such schools don’t fill the available seats even after the students approach them seeking admission and deliberately keep some seats vacant until June end, which will also be stopped,” he assured, informing that on the other hand, some higher secondary schools admit students much more than the capacity of a class.

The director of education informed that this year, the department has not permitted any new higher secondary school to open in Goa. “However, we have allowed the already existing Corlim-based Madkaikar Navchaitanya High School to start arts and science sections of the higher secondary, from this year,” he revealed.