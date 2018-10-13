Saturday , 13 October 2018
Govt urged to fill up vacancies in South Goa district courts

Posted by: nt October 13, 2018 in Goa News

NT NETWORK

 

MARGAO

Pointing out that the lawyers,  litigants and  judges are put in great hardships due to the shortage of   staff at various courts in the South Goa district and that the nearly 50 vacant posts have not been filled since  2016,  president of the  South Goa Advocates Association, Antonio Clovis Da Costa has written to the  government, with a copy to the MP concerned, urging to fill up the vacancies at the earliest.

Addressing the media in the bar room on  Friday afternoon, Da Costa demanded with the government to set up the South Goa administrative tribunal  headquarters  as  this would end up the  difficulties faced by  thousands of litigants and  advocates of South Goa who currently have to travel to Panaji.

Advocates pointed out that Section 3 of the Goa  Administrative  Tribunal Act 1965  demands to set up such offices in every district.

The president also pointed out that the new court building does not have the proper parking space.

“As per the information obtained under the  RTI Act, the total  number of  vacant posts in the  judicial courts (staff) is  47,  which  would be  more  by another  20 in May, 2019,  due to scheduled  retirement. This has adversely  affected the functioning of the  judicial courts. The  state government has  banned  all recruitment process by the  judiciary,” he  said adding that  the people  and the advocates from as far as Sanguem,  Dharbandora and  Quepem have to travel to Panaji to attend their cases in Panaji in absence of the   district  administrative  tribunal headquarters in  South
Goa.

“We  submitted   representation to the chief secretary, the Law Minister, and the MP of South Goa placing our grievances. If the government  failed to take cognizance of it, the South Goa Advocates Association will be left with no alternative, but to approach the  High Court of  Bombay at Panaji seeking  necessary directions,’’ the  president said.

Asked to comment on the demand made by the  Revenue Minister, following the allegation of corruption, that they should substantiate it with examples,  Da Costa said  that it is not their work to substantiate with proofs.

“It is not our aim to make example of any individuals.  We have seen in the past how examples were made.  Many  government  officers  were caught red handed while accepting the bribes, but somehow they manage to get reinstated in the system. We have to make example of  revenue courts. We have formed a committee soon after the minister demanded us to substantiate the corruption allegations. Suggestion will be given by the committee  to the lawyers and litigants on how to do it,’’ he said adding that they had approached the  High Court with a writ petition and added that the said court had directed the government to adopt the  suggested measures  like  computerisation and  digitalisation of the information, and  to  put case monitoring system in place as it will provide more transparency.

