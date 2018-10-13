Govt urged to fill up vacancies in South Goa district courts

NT NETWORK

MARGAO

Pointing out that the lawyers, litigants and judges are put in great hardships due to the shortage of staff at various courts in the South Goa district and that the nearly 50 vacant posts have not been filled since 2016, president of the South Goa Advocates Association, Antonio Clovis Da Costa has written to the government, with a copy to the MP concerned, urging to fill up the vacancies at the earliest.

Addressing the media in the bar room on Friday afternoon, Da Costa demanded with the government to set up the South Goa administrative tribunal headquarters as this would end up the difficulties faced by thousands of litigants and advocates of South Goa who currently have to travel to Panaji.

Advocates pointed out that Section 3 of the Goa Administrative Tribunal Act 1965 demands to set up such offices in every district.

The president also pointed out that the new court building does not have the proper parking space.

“As per the information obtained under the RTI Act, the total number of vacant posts in the judicial courts (staff) is 47, which would be more by another 20 in May, 2019, due to scheduled retirement. This has adversely affected the functioning of the judicial courts. The state government has banned all recruitment process by the judiciary,” he said adding that the people and the advocates from as far as Sanguem, Dharbandora and Quepem have to travel to Panaji to attend their cases in Panaji in absence of the district administrative tribunal headquarters in South

Goa.

“We submitted representation to the chief secretary, the Law Minister, and the MP of South Goa placing our grievances. If the government failed to take cognizance of it, the South Goa Advocates Association will be left with no alternative, but to approach the High Court of Bombay at Panaji seeking necessary directions,’’ the president said.

Asked to comment on the demand made by the Revenue Minister, following the allegation of corruption, that they should substantiate it with examples, Da Costa said that it is not their work to substantiate with proofs.

“It is not our aim to make example of any individuals. We have seen in the past how examples were made. Many government officers were caught red handed while accepting the bribes, but somehow they manage to get reinstated in the system. We have to make example of revenue courts. We have formed a committee soon after the minister demanded us to substantiate the corruption allegations. Suggestion will be given by the committee to the lawyers and litigants on how to do it,’’ he said adding that they had approached the High Court with a writ petition and added that the said court had directed the government to adopt the suggested measures like computerisation and digitalisation of the information, and to put case monitoring system in place as it will provide more transparency.