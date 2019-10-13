Govt turns a blind eye to villagers living within 2 wildlife sanctuaries

NT NETWORK

Panaji

The villagers living within the jurisdictions of the Netravali and Mhadei wildlife sanctuaries have been at the receiving end of the gross negligence of the state government, which has failed to set in motion the process for settling claims of the villagers.

The government over the years utterly failed to appoint dedicated ‘collectors’ or forest settlement officers for these wildlife sanctuaries.

The two wildlife sanctuaries came into being 20 years ago. But the government has failed to complete the procedure needed to be followed to issue final notifications required under the law.

Final notifications for large areas of the sanctuaries have not yet been issued; the areas come under the control of the forest department.

The notifications must be issued under the Indian Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972.

Moreover there have been clashes between forest officials and the villagers over cultivation in the areas coming under the wildlife sanctuaries.

Earlier this week, the government issued an order appointing deputy collector/sub-divisional officer of Sanguem as a ‘collector’ for Netravali Wildlife Sanctuary to inquire into and determine the existence, nature and extent of rights of any person in or over the land comprised within the limits of the sanctuary.

In fact, the forest department had sent a proposal to the government with a request for appointment of fulltime and dedicated officers as collectors for Netravali and Mhadei wildlife sanctuaries. However, the government has appointed the officer only for Netravali Wildlife Sanctuary, and that too the deputy collector of Sanguem.

It is pertinent to note here that government in the past had made halfhearted efforts to put in place a mechanism for settling people’s claims. In 2005, the state government had appointed P V Sawant and former conservator of forests R A Mazalkar, as collectors for the Mhadei Wildlife Sanctuary and the Netravali Wildlife Sanctuary respectively to decide the claims of the villagers.

But their appointments were cancelled on the ground that the collectors for wildlife sanctuaries must be non-forest officials.

Later, another civil servant was appointed for the job, but he did not do anything.

The act says that after the issuance of the notification under Section 18, no right

shall be acquired in, on or over the land comprised within the limits of the area specified in such notification, except by succession, testamentary or intestate.

The act enjoins proclamation specifying, as nearly as possible, the situation and the limits of the sanctuary; and requiring any person, claiming any right mentioned in Section 19, to prefer before the collector, within two months from the date of such proclamation, a written claim in the prescribed form, specifying the nature and extent of such right with necessary details and the amount and particulars of compensation, if any, claimed in respect thereof.

Under Section 22 of the act, the collector shall, after service of the prescribed notice upon the claimant, expeditiously inquire into the claim preferred before him under clause (b) of Section 21, and the existence of any right mentioned in Section 19 and not claimed under clause (b) of Section 21, so far as the same may be ascertainable from the records of the state government and the evidence of any person acquainted with the same.

Section 24 of the act gives power to the collector, in the case of a claim to a right in or over any land referred to in Section 19, wherein he shall pass an order admitting or rejecting the same in whole or in part.

It also states that for the “purpose of acquiring such land, or rights in or over such land, the collector shall be deemed to be a collector, proceeding under the Land Acquisition Act, 1894 (1 of 1894); and the claimant shall be deemed to be a person interested and appearing before him in pursuance of a notice given under Section 9 of that act”.

The collector, with the consent of the claimant, or the court, or with the consent of both the parties, may award compensation in land or money or partly in land and partly in money.

The act also says the collector shall, as far as possible, complete the proceedings under sections 19 to 25 (both inclusive), within a period of two years from the date of notification of declaration of sanctuary under Section 18.

Under Section 26 of the act, the state government may, by general or special order, direct that the powers exercisable or the functions to be performed by the collector under sections 19 to 25 (both inclusive) may be exercised and performed by such other officer as may be specified in the order.

And, the government should declare the area of sanctuary under Section 26 A.