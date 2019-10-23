Govt to urge Fomento Green to back off from Sonsoddo plant

NT NETWORK

Panaji

The high-powered coordination committee constituted to work out a solution to the vexed garbage issue at the Sonsoddo dumpsite on Tuesday decided to request Fomento Green to hand over the waste treatment plant willingly to the Goa Waste Management Corporation in the interest of the people.

The panel is headed by Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, who chaired a meeting on the issue at the Secretariat.

The Chief Minister pitched for a solution to deal with the Sonsoddo plant tangle.

Speaking to media persons after the meeting, Sawant promised resolving the matter between Fomento Green and the Margao municipal council.

“I will personally speak to the Fomento chairman requesting to hand over the Sonsoddo plant to the Goa Waste Management Corporation in the interest of the people,” he disclosed, adding that the government has been clear on its stand that the Fomento Green must make way for the corporation.

“The firm is claiming that payments of Rs 12 crore are pending for the work that it has carried out at the Sonsoddo dumpsite for the last several years. We will inquire into as what was the actual amount that is pending. As per our estimation, it should be somewhere around Rs 5 crore-Rs 6 crore. We are ready to pay the actual amount,” he maintained.

Sawant also informed that two plants will be set up covering different municipal areas to treat the waste, appealing to the people not to mix wet and dry garbage when workers of the concerned local bodies come to collect it. The Chief Minister said the tender for bioremediation

work at the Sonsoddo plant will be issued by next month.

Minister for Science and Technology and Waste Management Michael Lobo; Minister for Urban Development Milind Naik; Opposition leader Digambar Kamat; Fatorda MLA Vijai Sardesai; Curtorim MLA Aleixo Reginaldo Lourenco, MMC chairperson Dr Babita Angle Prabhudessai, Chief Secretary Parimal Rai; South Goa district collector Ajit Roy, director of municipal administration Tariq Thomas and other officials also attended the meeting.

Advocate representing the Margao municipality spoke about the status of the matter in the court, highlighting details of legal aspects.

At the meeting, GWMC managing director Levinson Martins dwelt upon the current situation vis-à-vis the legacy dump at Sonsoddo.

Funding models for the proposed solid waste management facility at Bainguinim also came up for discussion at the meeting.