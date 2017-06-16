Saturday , 17 June 2017
Govt to unveil 11-point CMP on Revolution Day

Posted by: nt June 17, 2017 in Goa News

PANAJI: Manohar Parrikar-led coalition government is all set to unveil its 11-point common minimum programme on June 18, which is celebrated as Goa Revolution Day.

A crucial meeting of the coalition partners – Bhartiya Janata Party, Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party, Goa Forward Party and Independents – was held on Friday at the assembly complex.

The meeting decided to make announcement  on the common minimum programme of the government on the Goa Revolution Day.

The meeting, which was chaired by Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar,  finalised the document for five-year tenure of the coalition government.

“The meeting was convened to discuss the common minimum programme, which  will commit  to 11 points,” sources said, adding that  leaders of the coalition partners  would announce the CMP at a  function to be held on the Revolution Day.

Some major issues that will  be part of the common minimum programme of the government include withdrawal of the controversial amendment made to the Agriculture Tenancy Act, 1964, reclassification and declaration of coconut tree as ‘state tree’, making state the final authority on nationalisation of rivers, shifting of casino vessels from  the Mandovi, skill upgradation and employment opportunities to the local youth, and aggressive pursuance of ease of doing business.

