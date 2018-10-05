Govt to take undertaking from casinos to shift them out of Mandovi

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

Even as the government has given six-month extension to the offshore casinos to operate on River Mandovi, two licences out of the six casino vessels have already expired in August and September 2018. However, the government has said that renewal of the licences is under process.

The proposal of granting further extension of six months from October 1, 2018 to March 31, 2019 to the six offshore casinos, which was recently cleared by the cabinet by circulation, has said that the date of expiry to operate these casino vessels on River Mandovi will be March 31, 2019.

Further, it also said that all these licence holders will be required to give an unconditional undertaking, as was mandated earlier, that they shall shift the casinos out of River Mandovi whenever an alternative feasible site is finalised by the government or on March 31, 2019, whichever is earlier.

According to information available with ‘The Navhind Times’, the licences of M V Horseshoe casino, owned by Delta Corp Ltd, and M V Pride of Goa, owned by Goa Coastal Resorts and Recreations Pvt Ltd, have expired on August 28, 2018 and September 12, 2018, respectively.

The licence of M V Casino Royale, owned by Highstreet Cruisers and Entertainment Pvt Ltd, will expire on October 23, 2018 and of M V Boa Sorte, owned by Golden Peace Infrastructure Pvt Ltd, will expire on December 3, 2018. As per the information available, the government stated that M V Casino Royale has applied for renewal of licence and renewal of M V Boa Sorte’s licence is under process.

The licences of M V Royale Flotel, owned by Delta Pleasure Cruise Company Ltd, and M V San Domino, owned by Golden Globe Hotels Pvt Ltd, will expire on June 12, 2021 and January 21, 2022, respectively.