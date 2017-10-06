Govt to take a call on PDS shops by October-end

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

Minister for Civil Supplies and Price Control Govind Gaude on Friday said that an appropriate decision will be taken by October-end on Centre’s suggestion to close down fair price shops run under the public distribution system and switch over to direct benefit transfer mechanism.

The minister held a meeting on Friday to discuss the proposal of the Centre, which has suggested stopping provision of subsidised foodgrain supplies under the PDS, and instead opt for direct transfer of subsidy to ration card holders.

The suggestion, if implemented, will bring about closure of 446 fair price shops in the state.

“I have been seeking feedback from various stakeholders on the proposal since I took the charge of the civil supplies department. Today I held a meeting to discuss the matter,” Gaude told reporters adding that so far he has spoken to some 200 people on the matter.

If the PDS is replaced then we will have to close down the fair price shops in the state, he said adding that the government is examining the matter by taking all stakeholders into confidence and will make a decision by the end of this month. It is learnt that before taking a call on the proposal the state government will also factor in migrants, who work as labourers in various sectors especially at constructions sites in Goa.

To eliminate a lot of wasteful expenditure, corruption and leakages, the Centre has suggested to all states to replace the present system of distributing subsidised foodgrains through fair price shops and transfer the subsidy amount to bank accounts of beneficiaries.

Under the PDS, the government provides subsidised rice, wheat, sugar and kerosene to consumers through the fair price shops.