Govt to superimpose tourism master plan on RP 2021

PANAJI: The government proposes to superimpose its ambitious Goa Tourism Master Plan on its under-revision State Regional Plan 2021, so as to reflect the details in the Tourism Master Plan on the Regional Plan.

Coming out with this information, Tourism Minister Dilip Parulekar told ‘The Navhind Times’ on Tuesday that superimposing the former on the latter would remove all doubts from the minds of the people, as everything related to tourism infrastructure including eco-tourism cottages, eco-tourism restaurants, spice plantations, areas earmarked for beach shacks and so on would be clearly visible on the State Regional Plan too. “I can assure Goans that neither any conversion will take place through this Tourism Master Plan, nor regions around the state would be painted as desired,” he added.

It may be recalled that Deputy Chief Minister Francis D’Souza had recently informed the state legislative assembly as regards completion of the revision of Regional Plan 2021, before December 2016.

Speaking further, Parulekar said that the government has now extended the deadline to September 19, 2016, for accepting views from the public, including tourism stakeholders about the Tourism Master Plan, and furthermore, the KPMG Advisory Services Pvt Ltd, entrusted with the task of preparation of the 25-year Tourism Master Plan, would be asked to consider these views, and if needed, incorporate them in the plan.

“However, after the completion of preparation of the Tourism Master Plan, a related proposal along with the plan would be forwarded to the department of town and country planning,” he added, pointing out that the department of town and country planning would be the final authority, in deciding the future of the Tourism Master Plan.

The Tourism Minister also stated that a year ago, he had personally written letters to all public representatives including ministers, MLAs, councillors of the municipal councils, Zilla panchayat members and panchas of the village panchayats seeking feedback from them as regards the Tourism Master Plan. “They were also expected to send the copies of the plan to non-government organisations as well as stakeholders in their respective areas, and further discuss the plan at the gram sabhas,” he maintained, lamenting that there has been very poor response in this direction.

“And now the people desire additional time to discuss the Tourism Master Plan, for which the government is more than willing,” Parulekar stated, mentioning that the public representatives should also help in suggesting natural treasures in their areas like streams and springs, or heritage monuments, or temples and chapels to be included in the Tourism Master Plan.

“I foresee that the two-day consultative sessions with the tourism stakeholders on the interim document of the Tourism Master Plan, scheduled to be held on September 15 and September 16, would clear many a doubts,” he concluded.

The Tourism Master Plan is being prepared with the objective to provide direction and guidance for sustainable development of tourism in Goa over the short-term for 5 years, medium-term for 15 years and long-term for 25 years.