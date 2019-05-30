Govt to stop recruitment of untrained teachers by unaided schools

Panaji: The government has decided to put a stop to the recruitment of untrained teachers by the unaided schools – from class I to class XII – from the forthcoming academic year.

In Goa, during the academic year 2018-19, the percentage of untrained teachers at the primary level was 7.77 per cent, at the middle level was 0.37 per cent, at the secondary level was 0.51 per cent and at the higher secondary level was 5.88 per cent. Most of these untrained teachers were found to be working at the unaided private schools.

The director of Education, Nagaraj Honnekeri told ‘The Navhind Times’ that many unaided private schools seek permission from the education department to start their classes, and once this permission is received everything in these schools is handled by the respective school managements.

“These schools are supposed to follow the rules and regulations, which are provided under the Goa Education Act and Rules,” he informed, pointing out, “However, their stake is quite different; sometimes they (the unaided private schools) are there for short period and soon close down, while at other times, they are in the process of recruiting trained teachers but cannot find them and hence recruits untrained ones on temporary basis.”

Speaking further the director of education said that now under the NCTE (National Council for Teacher Education) guidelines, all the teachers before their recruitment, have been made to compulsorily undergo the Diploma in Elementary Education (D El Ed). “So the window is now open, and nearly 800 teachers have enrolled for D El Ed,” he mentioned, stating that out of these 800 teachers, some were even in the pre-primary schools, but nevertheless were allowed.

Of the total 12,206 teachers – 3,773 at the primary level, 2,975 at the middle level, 3,535 at the secondary level, and 1,923 at the higher secondary level – teaching from class I to class XII, in government, aided and unaided schools, more than 430 were found to be untrained, during the academic year 2018-19.

“In fact, the untrained teachers in the state now exist only in the sector of unaided private schools,” the director of education stated, pointing out that in the government schools, there are 100 per cent trained teachers. “To be very frank, Goa is the state, which from 1986 has very strictly implemented the rule as regards the necessity on the part of the teachers to be trained,” he added.

“However, the department of education, in the past, used to allow post-graduates to be recruited as teachers at the higher secondary schools, by giving them relaxation,” Honnekeri said, observing that these teachers could now also figure in the list of untrained teachers.

“The relaxation allowed the post-graduates to teach in the higher secondary schools on temporary basis for five years, and complete their B Ed course during this period, at times even through Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU),” he concluded.

It is however interesting to note that during the academic year 2018-19, there existed altogether 14 untrained teachers in grant-in-aid primary schools and 10 untrained teachers in grant-in-aid secondary schools, in Goa.

Education dept to continue with last year’s mid-day menu

Panaji: Focussing on quality enhancement in the food items supplied under the Mid-day Meal Scheme to school students, the education department will continue with the last year’s menu for this scheme, during the forthcoming academic year.

“However, we will now stress on provision of chapattis to the students on some days, while serving bread to them on the other,” said the director of Education, Nagaraj Honnekeri.

The food items under the particular scheme are provided to the schools by various self-help groups.

Speaking further, the director of education said, “Ultimately the education department realised that the food, which is liked by the students is to be served (to them).”

“There are different varieties of bhaji, which we serve during the week, and would now be ensuring that the students receive bread as also chapattis,” Honnekeri informed, pointing out that there is already provision for supply of chapattis under the scheme, but some of the food suppliers, for their own convenience, dish out only bread. “And then the children don’t eat bread,” he noted.

It may be recalled that earlier pulao was supplied to school children under the Mid-day Meal Scheme, but was replaced by chapatti-bhaji/ bread-bhaji from the academic year 2015-16. Prior to it, the government had also stopped sheera, a sweet delicacy supplied under the particular scheme.

Incidentally, Goa’s coverage of schools under this scheme is much higher than the national average.

Counselling sessions running effectively: DoE

Panaji: The department of education has maintained that the counselling sessions provided to the school students through the Goa Education Development Corporation have been running very effectively.

“Till now we have appointed around 79 counsellors to the schools,” the director of Education, Nagaraj Honnekeri stated, pointing out that the number and kind of cases resolved by these counsellors are alarming. “And these counsellors could provide direct help to the students as they were fully trained to handle all issues,” he added.

“We intend to continue this facility for the students, during the forthcoming academic year,” he informed.

It may be recalled that the counsellors had identified more than 25 types of issues that students are coping, including nutritional issues, sexual harassment, relationship problems and ignoring by parents, among others.

It is also expected that more counsellors would be recruited, during the forthcoming academic year.