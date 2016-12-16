Govt to set up cyclone shelters

PANAJI : To meet an emergent situation arising out of nature’s fury, the state government has decided to set up multipurpose cyclone shelters closer to coastal areas of the state. Addressing media persons after chairing a cabinet meeting on Friday, Chief Minister Laxmikant Parsekar said the cabinet has approved transfer of land from the general administration department to water resources department to set up a multipurpose cyclone shelter. The area admeasuring 2530 square metres in Penha de Franca will be one developed under the project sponsored by the government of India.

“The government has identified 11 out of the 14 proposed such multipurpose cyclone shelters in the state which will be located closer to coastal areas. The land identified in Penha de Franca is one of the 14 sites. The infrastructure will be developed by the central government and the state government is in favour of creating such shelters,” he said.

In an attempt to reduce stress on the medical personnel attending on patients in the Goa Medical College and Hospital, Bambolim, the state cabinet approved creation of 350 new junior resident posts.

He said the state cabinet approved creation of 350 junior resident posts at the GMC and rectified the anomalies in the stipends paid to the junior residents from clinical and para-clinical departments.

“The existing 173 junior resident posts are being abolished and the dean has been authorised to appoint 350 junior residents in clinical, para-clinical and pre-clinical posts. Furthermore the remuneration paid to junior residents has been enhanced from Rs 55,000 to Rs 60,000 and those from Rs 60,000 to Rs 62,500,” he stated.

He said the anomalies in the remuneration paid to para-clinical and pre-clinical junior residents, who had been paid Rs 25,000 earlier, will now be paid equivalent to clinical junior residents with the new remuneration of Rs 60,000.

The cabinet also gave its nod to enhance the age of retirement of medical teaching faculty from 62 years to 65 years.

Parsekar said the cabinet has approved two areas as investment promotion areas.

“One is an area admeasuring 82,595 square metres in the village of Kakol in Diwar in Tiswadi taluka. A five-star resort has been permitted to be set up in this area by notifying it as investment promotion area,” he added.

The other IPA approved by the cabinet is at Kundaim where setting up of Sanskrit University and Ved Vidhyalaya by M/s Padmanabh Shishya Sampradaya Trust at Kundaim has been approved. The project will create employment for 425 people with investment of Rs 6.25 crore.

The cabinet also approved exemption of stamp duty to the expansion of educational facilities project of the Rachol Seminary to the extent of Rs 21,36,800 and exemption of stamp duty on registration to St Joseph Vaz Educational Society of Rs 6,00,000.

The former ND Agarwal has been appointed as advisor in the directorate of civil aviation.

“Many of the people who have to be compensated for the land acquired for the Mopa airport have been entangled in the process of law and their compensation has been delayed. We had said that we would appoint a deputy collector for the purpose but had been unable to find a suitable person and therefore have appointed an experienced person who has taken it up as a challenge,” he stated.

Parsekar said that only 10 per cent of the farmers have received the compensation for the land acquisition.

The cabinet also approved bifurcation of Cortalim-Cavelossim panchayat.

“There had been a demand from the locals, and even the local MLA had been pressing for the bifurcation and the council of minister has resolved to bifurcate the panchayat. With this the total number of panchayats will rise from 190 to 191,” Parsekar said.