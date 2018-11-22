Govt to re-engage Drishti Marine in beach cleaning for two months

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

The government, on Wednesday, decided to re-engage Drishti Marine to carry out beach cleaning for the next two months.

The decision was taken at the meeting held between the Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar and Tourism Minister Manohar Ajgaonkar on Wednesday evening at former’s private residence in Taleigao.

Speaking to ‘The Navhind Times’, Ajgaonkar confirmed that the Chief Minister had called him at his private residence to discuss the issue of beach cleaning.

“We discussed the issue of beach cleaning in detail, and decided to re-engage Drishti Marine agency for carrying out beach cleaning along the coastal belt for two months as it will take at least another two months to complete ongoing process of tender and finalization of new contractor for beach cleaning,” he said.

The Minister said that the Tourism Department had engaged labourers on its own for lifting garbage from beaches for the last two days, adding that once Drishti Marine, which has agreed to continue with the contract for two months, takes over the work, these labourers will continue with the work.

“I explained to the Chief Minister how the Tourism Department is going forward with the new tender and what steps have been taken for cleaning beaches after Drishti Marine stopped work since November 12,” he informed.

Couple of days back, Calangute MLA Michael Lobo, who met the Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar and the Chief Secretary Dharmendra Sharma, had raised the beach cleaning issue,

demanding cancellation of the tender floated by the Tourism Department and transferring of the beach cleaning task to the Goa Solid Waste Management Corporation.

The Tourism Minister said that his “department is following the procedure in the tender process for beach cleaning contract, which will be opened on December 4.”

“We are following a transparent process in the beach cleaning tender. I told the Chief Minister that issues of illegalities should not come up like it happened in the earlier beach cleaning contract, and in order to avoid such issues, the Tourism Department is taking care,” Ajgaonkar said.

He further said that the Tourism Department and he himself are capable of handling garbage problem on the beaches even as Michael Lobo has raised some issues about the beach cleaning.

It may be recalled that only a single bid for the tender floated by the Tourism Department for beach cleaning contract has forced the government to extend the time period for opening of bids.

BJP legislator and Deputy Speaker Michael Lobo is insisting on the cancellation of the tender floated by the Tourism Department on the grounds that it ‘has no ability and expertise to handle garbage problem on the beaches” and demanding for the transfer the task to the Goa Solid Waste Management Corporation.