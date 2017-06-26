Govt to make school admissions for differently-abled children mandatory

PANAJI: Stating that differently-abled students face discrimination while seeking admission in schools in state as objection is raised by parents of other pupils, Social Welfare Minister Pandurang Madkaikar, on Monday, said that the state government will implement the Disability Act with special rules for inclusive schooling whereby it would be mandatory for the schools to admit the differently-abled students.

While speaking at the first national conference on ‘Paradigm shift in inclusive schooling’ held in Panaji, Madkaikar said, “A lot of students go into depression as they fail to get admission in regular schools. I run a school in which we cannot admit a disabled child as objections are raised by other parents and this is quite common in most of the schools. Even students raise objections which is worst hence we are going to formulate laws and include inclusive education in the Disability Act through which these students will get admission in the schools quite easily.”

Madkaikar said that through social welfare department, the government will implement the Disability Act along with special rules to meet the needs of state. He said that the rules are already formulated and are under consideration with the law department and once approved, the government will try to pass them during the forthcoming monsoon session.

Madkaikar said that this Act will enable all required facilities and services, and special provisions have been made to increase the reservation percentage for disabled from three to four per cent.

He said that the government has formulated the rules in such a way that they will easily get the driving licence, and would be given special treatment in government departments where they would be attended first and provided with all the required help and information.

Madkaikar also said that he would speak to the Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar to exclude aids and appliances for differently able from the Goods and Services Tax.

Meanwhile, Madkaikar said that if the contractor appointed to install all 1.8 lakh LED street lights in Goa fails to complete the work and makes them operational by July-end then the government will terminate his 7 years integrated contract.

He said that though in many areas LED streetlights are installed, the contractor has failed to install the monitoring panels with timer hence lights are seen glowing even during the day time.

He said that 100 per cent underground cabling in Goa is not possible in this term hence 1000 kilometre aerial bunch cables of LT lines and 11 KVA lines are being installed to provide uninterrupted power supply in the state.

Madkaikar also said that the Gaundalim Bridge which is temporarily closed for all types of vehicular traffic as miscellaneous works are being undertaken along the bridge will be soon thrown open for light vehicular traffic and once the maintenance work is completed after four months, it will also be thrown open for heavy traffic.