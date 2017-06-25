Govt to launch scheme on water tanks for all

PONDA: Promising round-the-clock supply water, PWD Minister Ramakrishna ‘Sudin’ Dhavalikar on Sunday said the government would launch a scheme to provide a water tank to every household.

Dhavalikar told media persons at the Kundaim panchayat that the government has been working to supply water round the clock to the entire state and has already drawn up a plan for the same.

Admitting that supplying water round the clock to the people living in hilly areas was an uphill task, he said this hardship would be mitigated through a scheme under which a 1,000-litre water tank would be provided to every household.

“The state government is coming up with a scheme through which every household will be provided with a water tank. Houses located in the hilly areas will get water for at least five hours a day, and for the rest of the day they can fall back on water from the tank,” he said.

Dhavalikar clarified that the scheme would not be restricted to the houses located in the hilly areas but would cover every household of the state.

The 1,000-litre water tanks will be provided free of cost by the government. However, the cost of the tank will be charged through the monthly bill of the water consumed.

He said that works on most of the water treatment plants have nearly completed and once these plants are commissioned the state would realise the dream of 24/7 water supply to the people.

The 27-MLD water treatment plant at Opa has been at completion stage, and the plant will start operating from December this year resolving water woes of people living at Querim and Volvoi in Ponda taluka and parts of Tiswadi.

At present the PWD has 30 MLD of surplus water stored at Sanguem; out of which 10 MLD of water will be diverted to Ponda taluka via Loutolim and Borim.