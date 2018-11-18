Govt to hold meeting over Anmod Ghat road stretch: Dhavalikar

NT NETWORK

PONDA

In order to take up widening work of Karnataka-Goa highway, Anmod Ghat road will be closed for vehicular traffic soon and Karnataka government has written to the state government in that regard, informed PWD Minister Sudin Dhavalikar on the sidelines of a press conference on Saturday.

The state government has received a letter wherein the Karnataka government has informed about the Belgaum-Goa road that will be closed at Anmod Ghat considering the widening work.

Following which, the state government has decided to hold an urgent meeting with Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways along with PWD minister of Karnataka to make alternative arrangement of road for Goa, stated Dhavalikar.

Dhavalikar said that complete closure of the stretch will hamper transportation that happens to Goa by road and, hence, the state government has decided to urge the Centre to take up the road widening work in a phased manner.

The Belgaum-Goa road widening project is worth Rs 3000 crore and the work is expected to last for two years, he said, adding, considering the work period, the state will ask the Centre to take up the work on Anmod Ghat-Goa stretch towards the end.

During the road closure, he said, the state government will consider diversion of light vehicles from Belgaum to Ponda via Chorla Ghat, while heavy vehicles will be diverted through

Karwar.

In this regard, the PWD has placed a file before the chief minister as urgent matter and within few days meeting of the concerned ministers from Goa, Karnataka and Centre would be scheduled, it was stated.