Govt to go ahead with IIT project: CM

PANAJI/MARGAO: Chief Minister Laxmikant Parsekar Monday said that the state government will go ahead with the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) project at Loliem despite opposition from the village panchayat.

Stating that the government cannot sacrifice a project, which is meant for the entire state, only because of opposition from one panchayat, the Chief Minister said that even if the government faces any hurdle in the way of a huge project like the IIT, which is in the interest of the state, there will be no compromise on such developmental projects. He, however, said that the government will try and convince the Loliem villagers about the benefits of having the institute in the state.

Parsekar was speaking on the sidelines of a function organised to launch the Goa Yuva Samvad Scheme at the Kala Academy in the city. He said that in a democratic setup, anyone can lodge a complaint on any matter or scheme but no one can decide on the policy of the government and added that the government has, in principle, initiated steps to move ahead with the proposal.

On the sidelines of a function in Margao, Parsekar said that IIT is required in Goa. “It is an essential project. We will acquire land for IIT. The government will not backtrack even though there is opposition to it,” he said.

Loliem locals are opposing the IIT campus, proposed to be set up on the Bhagwati plateau in the village. Villagers want that the available land should not be given to any project.

Stating that the government is concerned about the welfare of youth, Parsekar said that emphasis is being laid on promoting the information technology (IT) sector so as to create jobs in the state. He said that the electronic city project and the IT hub will bring about a significant change in the state and generate employment to the educated unemployed youth. He said that these proposals have been forwarded to the central government and nearly 4 lakh square metres of land has been acquired in Chimbel.

In Margao, the Chief Minister said that the government will acquire land for setting up the National Institute of Technology (NIT) campus. Replying to a question on the growing opposition to the erection of mobile towers, he said that at a few places, people are opposing the erection of the mobile towers just for the sake of opposing. Giving an example, he explained how the government had succeeded in convincing the people of Salcete on the installation of mobile towers during the organisation of the BRICS summit.

The Chief Minister said that the state government has sanctioned a total of 134 projects in the last two years which will generate employment to 23,384 youth. Of the 134 projects, 16 have been completed of which four are operational, Parsekar said adding that 25 projects are in the pipeline.

Admitting that during the current term, the government could not do much for the youth, Parsekar said that if BJP comes to power after the forthcoming assembly election, the government’s full focus will be on youth during the next term.