Govt to fill 1,500 posts in over 15 depts by December

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

The state government has set a target to fill 1,500 posts in over 15 departments by December 2018 with the recruitment process set to start by last week of August.

Following the approval from the high-powered committee headed by the Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar, the personnel department has written to 16 departments directing to start the process of recruitment of staff.

The Chief Minister has directed to carry out the process in two phases by August end and complete it by December 2018, sources said.

The posts cleared by the high-powered committee includes 902 in police department, 94 in the directorate of settlement and land records, 90 in animal husbandry and veterinary services, 77 in science and technology, 59 in art and culture, 56 in panchayats, 51 in agriculture, 35 in directorate of prosecution, 24 in fisheries besides social welfare, inspector general of prisons, Goa Human Resource Development Corporation, Goa Commission for Human Rights etc.

It may be recalled that the state government had banned recruitment in government departments since November 2016.

This will be first mass recruitment in various departments since coalition government led by Manohar Parrikar took over.

It is also pertinent to note that there was resentment among the ministers and unemployed youth as the government failed to carry out exercise of recruiting staff in departments.

The government had scrapped the earlier practice of getting sanctions to the proposals of job recruitment by the cabinet and replaced with two committees – the inter-departmental committee of officers for assessment of manpower in the departments and the high powered committee for granting approval.

As of now, the inter-departmental committee of officers has completed the assessment process of around 30 departments.

As per rough estimate of the government, there could be over 5,000 vacancies in various departments at various levels.

Sources in the Secretariat said that the clear picture of required manpower in various departments will be clear once the assessment process is over in next six months.

Further, sources added that the advertisements for first phase recruitment shall come out probably after Ganesh festival and second phase by end of September.