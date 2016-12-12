Govt to fall back on e-panchayats programme for cashless regime

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

Stating that the Goa Broad Band Network, the state wide area fibre network has failed to provide up-to-the mark connectivity, Minister for Panchayati Raj Rajendra Arlekar said the e-panchayats programme of the central government would now be used to implement cashless regime in the 190 village panchayats across the state.

Speaking to ‘The Navhind Times’ on Monday, Arlekar said the village panchayats would be asked to create their own websites, which besides information for people as regards adapting to cashless regime, would also carry details about touristic places under their respective jurisdictions, and other relevant information.

“The village panchayats would also be asked to acquire point-of-sale devices, so as to allow the people to swipe their credit/ debit cards for payments related to house tax, NOC fees, and other transactions,” he added, noting that awareness in rural areas would also be spread for online payments.

The Minister for Panchayati Raj further stated that all the village panchayats in Goa would be linked to the e-panchayat programme, for which funding would come from the central government.

The directorate of panchayats is making preparations to facilitate cashless regime in the village panchayats from next year. An important high-level meeting is being convened by the government for the same, later this month. The secretaries of the village panchayats are also being trained by the bank officials, in this respect.

Once the village panchayats go cashless, all government funds would be directly transferred through electronic clearance service, including staff salaries and contractor payments.