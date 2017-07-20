Govt to develop 13 jetties

PANAJI: Coming out with the information that a tripartite agreement between the Goa government, the Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI) and Mormugao Port Trust would be signed within next one to two months, to facilitate nationalisation of rivers in the state, Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar on Thursday said that the Memorandum of Understanding would ensure that the state government would exercise operational powers over these rivers.

“Once the MoU is signed, the state government would also receive central funds for the development of the rivers,” he added.

Rivers namely Mandovi, Zuari, Mapusa, Chapora, Sal and Cumbharjua have been selected by the Centre for their nationalisation.

Speaking during the Question Hour in the state legislative assembly, Parrikar said that the government has proposed to construct nine permanent jetties and 4 floating jetties around Goa, and the work for the same is in the primary stage, with preparation of the detailed project report (DPR) exercise in progress. “The funding of nine permanent jetties would be done through the Sagarmala programme, while the IWAI would fund the four floating jetties,” he said.

It was informed to the House that the proposed jetties on various locations in inland waters of Goa will be at Ribandar, Old Goa, Banastarim, Borim, Shiroda, Durbhat Cortalim, Piligaon and Aldona, which are proposed under the Sagarmala programme.

The four floating jetties, on the other hand would be proposed under 50 per cent-50 per cent central funding scheme, and will include extension of Captain of Ports Jetty at Panaji and Old Goa, the city jetty opposite of Dempo House, and jetty in Chapora river on the west side of the Siolim-Chopdem bridge, it was informed. These jetties are at the initial stage of the proposal.

Maintaining that the government would soon take up construction of a new terminal building at the Captain of Ports Jetty in Panaji, Parrikar said that the NOC from the Corporation of the City of Panaji is awaited for the project. “In fact, we are in the process of ascertaining whether the jetty is in the CCP jurisdiction or under the river area,” he said.

Speaking further, the Chief Minister refuted that there is any pressure on the government to allow the plying of the small tourist boats from Panaji to Miramar and back.