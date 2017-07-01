Govt to be lenient towards local traders in initial days of GST: CM

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

Stating that the goods and services tax will not only be a win-win situation for Goa, but a “total win” for his government, Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar on Saturday said that his government will take lenient view of all those local traders who may be found violating the particular tax during the first three to four months of its implementation.

“Any GST violation will not be considered a serious offence by the government, during this period,” he added, pointing out that such violations would be overlooked and observed as a mistake.

Parrikar, who also holds the finance portfolio, said that he is expecting the state revenue to go surplus by at least 25 per cent to 30 per cent, during the financial year 2017-18, mainly due to the GST expected to be earned by Goa through tourist population arriving here.

“I am cent per cent certain that Goa, at the end of this fiscal year, will not have to ask the Centre for the facility pertaining to compensation for the states, for any revenue loss in the first five years of rollout of the new tax regime,” he added.

Earlier, Parrikar, speaking at the Chartered Accountants’ Day at the Institute Menezes Braganza, said that in the past, half of the revenue earned by Goa through the tourism industry went to the manufacturers of various products used by this industry.

“All of that will now come to the state exchequer,” he observed, adding that items of daily consumption would become cheaper in Goa, but the same would take some time to happen.

The Chief Minister also said that most of the traders and dealers in Goa had already exhausted their goods before the implementation of the GST; many of them by holding discount sales. “I too, under the Goa Cyberage Scheme, wanted to purchase 45,000 laptops upfront by making payment within two days, by negotiating a discount of Rs 1,500 per piece, however all of them had been sold,” he added, stating that he found no stock of laptops with any trader.

“GST is new economic era, which will lead the country on the developmental track,” Parrikar maintained, stating that the GST formulated for India is the most comprehensive GST legislation in the world. “There will be some teething problems for the GST, and people should be explained about this system,” he maintained, appealed to the fraternity of chartered accountants to “push the button on” and “spread the light over the GST regime” so that people in general are enlightened about it.

“GST is not just a tax reform but is a new way of doing business. The new tax system would also end corruption to a great extent. In long run, the prices will come down and will also bring down the cost on administration and operation for traders,” Parrikar said.

“Under the new tax system the actual benefit will go to consumers. It is profitable for consumers,” he said.

A panel discussion among state chartered accountants observed that the input tax credit is the “biggest bonanza” of GST regime, which will bring down the cost of things.

The chartered accountants also cautioned traders, who are raising questions over the need to register themselves under the new taxation system, further stating that if they do not register themselves, then their business could be reduced to half. It was also mentioned that around 5,000 hotels existing along the Calangute-Candolim beach belt have not been registered yet.