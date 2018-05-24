Govt to ask doctors to be watchful on Nipah

PANAJI/MARGAO: The state government on Wednesday decided to issue a circular to all private and government doctors asking them to report if they come across any person carrying the symptoms of Nipah virus.

Health Minister Vishwajit Rane, who held a meeting with the officials of the department, stated that the circular would be issued to all the private and government doctors asking them to be vigilant about any

patient suspected to be showing the symptoms of Nipah virus.

The minister has already formed a committee, which is headed by the state health secretary. Other officers of the department are also part of the committee, which will draw protocol in case the virus hits the state.

“At present there is no reason to worry as there is not a single case of Nipah virus in Goa. The Centre has also not issued any alert except for a general advisory briefing about the origin and the symptoms of Nipah virus,” he said.

Rane said the doctors will be asked to send the samples of suspected patients to the state-run Goa Medical College and Hospital, which in turn will dispatch them to the Pune-based National Institute of Virology for testing.

The central government has asked the state that clinicians should be advised to consider all possibility of NiV infection in person with fever and altered sensorium/seizures or respiratory illness requiring hospitalisation and an appropriate travel to the affected or exposure history in the last 21 days.

As per the advisory issued by the Union health ministry, all the cases should be urgently investigated to rule out the prevalent cause of acute encephalitis before testing for the Nipah virus.

The Hospicio Hospital and the urban health centre in Margao have kept their guard up after the recent outbreak of the Nipah virus in Kerala.

Hospicio Hospital medical superintendent Dr Ira Almeida told ‘The Navhind Times’ that the vigilance has been heightened after the Tuesday’s meeting.

“The South Goa collector met with us as well as urban health centre officials including South Goa epidemiologist. We have been asked to be vigilant. We are well equipped to handle any Nipah case. So far, we have not detected any such case in the South Goa district,” she said.

Cases as regards respiratory illnesses with travel history of the patients are being tracked, she added.

Dr Almeida said that they are watchful of those persons who are travelling to Goa from Kerala especially from the two districts affected by the Nipah outbreak.