Govt to amend Land Revenue Code for regularisation of Alvara rights

PANAJI: Thousands of Goans, who are holding the rights on Alvara land for the last nearly 100 years, would be benefitted as the state government has decided to amend the Goa Land Revenue Code for regularisation of the Alvara rights, which were granted during the Portuguese rule.

The state Cabinet has given its consent for amending the Land Revenue Code, the Bill for which will be tabled in the state assembly during the four-day winter session, beginning on December 13.

As per the draft of the amendment Bill, which the cabinet has approved by circulation, the government intends to make provision in the Land Revenue Code to grant ownership of Alvara land by levying fees, besides regularising the transactions pertaining to these properties.

As per the records, 7871 leases of Alvara land are registered with the Directorate of Settlement and Land Records, comprising 16,616.84 hectares of the land.

The Alvara land records available with Directorate of Settlement and Land Records reveal that in Sattari, there are 3080 leases covering 7107.146 hectares of land, in Tiswadi, there are 582 leases covering 164.415 hectares of land, in Pernem, there are 742 leases covering 2541.427 hectares of land, in Bicholim, there are 55 leases covering 10.108 hectares of land, in Ponda, there are 70 leases covering 82.089 hectare of land, in Sanguem, there are 1383 leases covering 6148.69 hectares of land, in Salcete there are 1387 leases covering 374.494 hectares of land, in Quepem, there are 51 leases covering 20.4262 hectares of land, in Canacona, there are 269 hectares of land covering 91.563 hectares of land, in Mormugao, there are 59 leases covering 50.826 hectares of land and in Bardez, there are 93 leases covering 25.258 hectares of land.