Govt striving to provide best medical facilities to Goans: CM

PANAJI: Chief Minister Laxmikant Parsekar, rolling out the Deen Dayal Swasthya Seva Yojana (DDSSY), the statewide health insurance scheme, in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister Francis D’Souza on Thursday said that the government by way of the scheme is making efforts to provide best of medical facilities to public at competitive rates, in government as well as private hospitals. “These efforts would go a long way in making Goa an ideal recommended medical destination,” he added.

Speaking further, the Chief Minister said that the scheme would be reviewed on March 31, when decision would be reached as regards the demand pertaining to inclusion of government employees in this scheme. “Presently, the government employees are eligible for reimbursement of their medical expenses, particularly medical expenses on major illnesses, and have to face cumbersome process for reimbursing the amount spent on minor illnesses,” he added, pointing out that these employees could also be brought under the DDSSY cover in the future.

The scheme was launched on May 30, earlier this year. Presently, 19 private hospitals in the state have been empanelled by the insurance company – United India Insurance Company Ltd – appointed by the government under an agreement, besides four major government hospitals in Goa. These 19 hospitals will make available 447 medical interventions for the members of the families registered under the scheme. The four major government hospitals, on the other hand will take up these 447 medical interventions, as also many others.

Parsekar, in his speech also stated that the government could empanel more private hospitals under the particular scheme, especially those having expertise in fields like oncology. “However, many of the empanelled hospitals would need to improve their standard,” he observed, informing that the government, on its part, is now constructing a super-speciality block at the Goa Medical College Hospital at an estimated cost of Rs 400 crore, for which foundation stone would be laid in a month’s time.

D’Souza, who is also holding the health portfolio, admitted that there could be some operational shortcomings in the scheme, and the same would be eliminated from time to time. “Now, the government hospitals will have to take up the challenge of competing with private hospitals in terms of providing better facilities,” he stated, adding that if the private hospitals fail to provide good treatment, then they could be dis-empanelled, and new private hospitals included.

Secretary for health Sudhir Mahajan, in his speech observed that the registration process for the scheme does not give a rosy picture. “Till date, only 1.67 lakh duly filled forms towards this scheme have been deposited, in a state with 15 lakh population,” he lamented, adding that one lakh related cards have been printed, but only 65,000 have been picked by equal number of families.

Vijayanand Kalekar of the United India Insurance Company Ltd presented to the government symbolic plaque as regards implementation of the scheme, while the Chief Minister distributed consent letters to the representatives of the empanelled private hospitals.

City MLA Sidharth Kunkalienkar, Dean of Goa Medical College and hospital Dr Pradeep Naik and director of health services Dr Sanjeev Dalvi, besides Victor Albuquerque representing the private hospitals were present for the event held at the Institute Menezes Braganza hall.

Meanwhile, Shanti Gawde from Mandrem in Pernem taluka became the first patient to be treated under the scheme. She underwent gall bladder surgery at Manipal Hospital Dona Paula on Thursday. The total medical interventional cost amounting Rs 34,500 would be paid through the Deen Dayal Swasthya Seva Yojana.