Govt staff upset as home loan scheme comes to a halt

Panaji: The state government’s process of finalising/analysing the existing house building advance scheme has perturbed a number of employees, with the government asking the concerned banks not to sanction any loan under the scheme until further orders.

On February 27, under secretary, finance (budget), Maya Pednekar sent letters to the banks, which have been sanctioning advances to the government employees under the house building advance scheme, requesting them not to sanction any loan until further order.

The letter states that the government is in the process of finalising/analysing the existing scheme.

In view of this decision, 29 government employees from eight different departments have been facing hardship due to the sudden discontinuation of the scheme.

As per information available with this daily, Bank of India had received 29 house building advance files, approved by various government departments for disbursement during the period from February 7 to February 29.

After receiving the letter from the under secretary, finance, zonal manager of the Bank of India, on February 29, wrote to the additional secretary of finance stating that the government employees whose house building advance loans have been sanctioned by various government departments have already executed the agreement by paying marginal amounts for purchase of flats.

“These government employees are already hard-pressed for payment to the builders. We now need to pay the balance amount to the builders urgently. Sudden closure of disbursement of sanctioned amount by the government departments will have a negative impact and they will face hardship,” the letter sent by the bank to the additional secretary of finance states.

A letter sent by the Bank of India on March 2 has requested the government to permit the bank to disburse Rs 25 crore, which is the balance guarantee amount available with the bank due for repayment in the house building advance loan accounts. However, sources said that there is no response from the finance department on the request.

According to sources, the state government has been implementing the housing loan scheme for its employees as per the service rules since decades. As per the scheme, an employee has to pay two per cent interest while the remaining five per cent interest on the loan is paid by the government.

It is learnt from the sources that the government wants to modify the scheme wherein the employee will have to pay five per cent interest and the government will pay only two per cent interest on the loan.