Govt staff shirking work will be ‘sent home’: CM

NT NETWORK

Panaji

Warning the non-punctual and non-serious government employees to amend their behaviour or else they would be “sent home”, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Saturday said that the government job scenario in the state has already saturated, and a maximum of 5,000 to 6,000 more jobs in various government departments can be created in the future.

“Directions have already been issued to the heads of the government departments to issue memos to all those employees, who are regularly late to office and not dedicated towards their work,” he added.

The Chief Minister also said that aptitude test and career guidance would be made compulsory for the SSC and HSSC students in all schools, in Goa from the next academic year 2020-21.

“Linking the choice of career of the individual student to the aptitude test would reduce the rate of unemployment in the state,” Sawant observed. Pointing out that 75,000 to 1 lakh youth have registered at the state employment exchange, he noted that at present there is a complete mismatch in the qualification of the local youth and the jobs done by them.

Addressing a job fair at the Taleigao Community Centre, the Chief Minister said that the government is presently carrying out a fact check on the government job scenario. “Everyone cannot be given a government job,” he added, informing that presently, there are 55,000 to 60,000 permanent employees in government service.

“In addition, over 10,000 individuals are working for the government on contact basis, daily wages, as part-time workers and so on,” Sawant stated, maintaining that henceforth at the most 5,000 to 6,000 more government jobs could be generated.

The Chief Minister urged the youth to take benefit of the 3,000-odd jobs offered by over 50 companies participating in the job fair.

“Government jobs are sought with the expectation that government employees can relax and skip work,” Sawant observed, further warning that the government employees, who are not regular at their job and less serious in their work would be “sent home.”

“We have already started issuing memos to such people,” he added while sharing plan of the government to provide job security in private sector by routing private jobs through the Goa Human Resource Corporation.