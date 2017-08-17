Govt sets eye on dairy development by promoting cattle cross-breeding

PANAJI: With an aim to replace non-productive cattle to increase milk production, the state government is now focusing on dairy development by promoting cross-breeding through its cattle and buffalo breeding policy.

The aim of the policy is to bring about a 50 per cent indigenous and 50 per cent exotic germplasm level in the cattle population of the state.

“The aim is to acquire elite animals and semen with known high-dairy genetic characteristics, so that local non-descript animals are slowly replaced with genetically upgraded animals, thereby increasing the local milk production of the state and reducing the unproductive animals,” states the animal husbandry and veterinary services’ performance budget 2017-18.

For dairy development alone the government has proposed an estimate budget of Rs 65.96 crore.

A total of 100 purebred Sahiwal cows have been introduced into cattle breeding farm at Copardem under the national project for cattle and buffalo breeding scheme. These animals are used purely for breeding and supply of surplus calves to farmers together with artificial insemination of local cattle or buffalo population with 100 per cent Jersey and 100 per cent Sahiwal semen in case of cows and 100 per cent Murrah semen in case of she-buffaloes.

Citing perennial deficit in the availability of fodder for cattle, the department is stressing on the need to increase the production of green and dry fodder by enhancing productivity per unit area. The department has revised fodder development scheme wherein subsidies are provided to the farmers to encourage them to produce fodder.

The government has also implemented Pashupalan scheme a new scheme formed by combining three existing schemes namely breeding of local cows scheme, special calf rearing scheme and special livestock breeding programme.

Under this scheme, calf feed subsidy is given to the farmers to rear female crossbred and improve buffalo calves from 1 to 27 months. The government is also giving 100 per cent subsidy to Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe and Dhangar community and 75 per cent subsidy to general category.

Under Dhoodhgram Yojna, the department has proposed to provide round the clock veterinary service where doctors will be deputed to treat, inseminate and ensure that the management of the cow is proper and that the milch animal remains productive.

Further the department has also proposed new schemes to encourage dairy farmers to produce more milk by undertaking scientific dairy farming; the farmer who produces highest quantity of milk in the state will be awarded ‘Gopal Ratna Award’ along with a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh.