Govt service still most rewarding: President

PTI

NEW DELHI

Government service is still one of the most rewarding and satisfying experiences for people who want to address the various problems being faced by the citizens, President Pranab Mukherjee said today.

The canvas, scope and exposure that a career in government offers, and that too at a relatively young age, is an experience and opportunity unlike any other, he said.

The president was addressing a group of officer trainees of Central Engineering Service (Civil) and Central Electrical and Mechanical Engineering Service who had called on him.

Mukherjee congratulated them for having cleared one of the toughest competitive exams and opting to serve the people of India by joining Central Public Works Department (CPWD).

He said government service is still one of the most rewarding and satisfying experiences for people who want to address the various problems, issues and challenges being faced by citizens of the country today, as per a press release issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Mukherjee expressed hope that the officer trainees would contribute in substantial measure not only to their own career and the department but also towards nation building.

The president praised the work done by the CPWD in the Rashtrapati Bhavan and said they have executed various projects very efficiently and effectively within the time frame given to them.

He said that CPWD is one of the oldest departments in the country and has been serving the people of this country over the years.

The existence of the CPWD was visible throughout the length and breadth of the country in various forms such as roads, bridges etc, Mukherjee said.

“They help provide connectivity not only between places but between people belonging to different segments of the society having different languages, customs etc. The CPWD has been participating very actively in the national development process and is contributing to virtually all sectors of development,” the president said.