Govt seeks legal opinion on iron ore lying at mining sites

PANAJI

The state government has sought legal opinion on how to go about on iron ore lying at mining sites and the royalty-paid ore stacked outside the lease areas.

The Bombay High Court on April 4 had asked the state government to

explain to it what it wanted to do with this iron ore.

Top sources said that there was no clarity in the order of the court. They said that the government has to decide on the extracted iron ore, which has been lying at the mining sites.

The High Court had suggested that the government could sell the iron ore and use the funds for the benefit of average Goans and for the protection of the fragile ecology of the state.

According to the sources, if the government has to sell that iron ore as suggested by the court then it has to take possession of the same. However, there could be some technical and legal hurdles to do so, as the court has not termed that particular iron ore as illegal.

“We have already sought legal opinion from the experts on the issue and certainly the government will take appropriate decision on it,” sources said.