Govt scraps scheme offering free voice calls, data to youth

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

The government has scrapped Goa Yuva Samwad Yojana, a scheme providing free voice calls and data to youth, from June 30. The scheme, launched in December 2016 just before the state assembly elections, offered free calling of up to 100 minutes and internet data usage of up to 3GB per month for youth in the age group of 16-30 years.

Minister for Information and Technology Rohan Khaunte on Saturday said that under the scheme the government had provided 55,000 SIM cards to youth out of which only 33,000 were found activate and the rest were not in usage, adding there were complaints from many parents that their wards are misusing the cards.

According to Khaunte, utility of the scheme was not as targeted by the government with the government paying money to Vodafone company, a vendor engaged for the scheme.

The scheme was launched during the tenure of then Chief Minister Laxmikant Parsekar in December 2016 just before the assembly elections, targeting youth, however the government has discontinued it within six months of being introduced. The government said that there were complaints about misuse of the scheme and found that spending on the scheme was unwanted, which cannot be justifiable on things for which the scheme was launched.

“There was no track over the usage of the scheme as regards how the data was used,” the minister said, adding that the government was supposed to spend Rs 25 crore annually on the scheme, however it found the spending unjustifiable, hence the government has discontinued it.

He further said that there were complaints from some parents about misuse of the scheme with the children demanding second mobile for other SIM cards, which turned out to be second phone for the beneficiaries.

Stating that when we go with Digital India concept we have to have much more including IT knowledge centres and digital literacy which will touch people across the section of society, Khaunte said that now the government will look at new and novel ideas which will be good enough to be implemented and reach target group as far as IT sector is concerned.

The IT Minister said that as of now the government has paid Rs 1.75 crore to the vendors, however, the detail figure will be out in the next few days.

“Nowadays many mobile companies are offering such schemes. When everybody is giving free internet data why should the government pay for such things to some company,” he pointed out.

The minister further informed that the government will come out with a new module in IT sector which will help the students and youth in their studies and in career, pointing out that digital literacy has become basis of everything and the government will stress on this aspect wherein the villages, town and cities will be touched upon for people to have knowledge of IT.