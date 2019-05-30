Govt schools now attracting students

Ramnath N Pai Raikar | NT

Panaji: The department of education has maintained that the mindset of parents towards government schools in general and government primary schools in particular is fast changing and the students are slowly turning to the government schools.

Director of Education Nagaraj Honnekeri told ‘The Navhind Times’ on Wednesday that the number of government primary schools to be either closed down or integrated with such neighbouring schools, would only be known after the schools re-open for the next academic year on June 6.

“Once the schools re-open, we will know exactly how many students have sought admissions in the government primary schools and then could decide whether some of them need to be closed down or merged with the nearby government primary schools,” he stated.

It may be recalled that during last academic year, 19 government schools were either shut or integrated.

Speaking further, the director of education said that he can vouch for the government school teachers as they put in hard work and their best efforts, and deliver same education as compared to any private or aided school.

“Now a new tendency is being observed wherein parents don’t shy away from admitting their children in government primary schools, if these schools have extension of middle and secondary schools, so that the children automatically move up to the SSC level, without any hassle for the admission,” he observed, mentioning that if a government primary school is a standalone school, then the parents think about the troubles they may have to face while admitting their wards to another school at class V level.

Honnekeri also maintained that all educational schemes are now available to students in government as well as aided schools, and therefore there is no difficulty encountered by the students in this respect. He further stated that the government through the Goa State Infrastructure Development Corporation has already repaired and refurbished most of the government schools.

“The things in the government schools are now improving, but then this is a process and will take some time to get completed,” the director of education said, pointing out that only when the parents desire to leave the rural areas and move to the cities, the government primary schools face the real problem.

“Nevertheless, our teachers are qualified and actual learning is taking place in the classrooms of the government schools,” Honnekeri noted, adding “Unfortunately, the teachers in government primary schools cannot provide quality time to the students and two teachers in such schools may have to handle four classes.” “In spite of the number of teachers being small, we have, however, maintained the duration of teaching same as that of other schools,” he pointed out.

“And finally at this year’s SSC examination, as many as 31 government schools have secured 100 per cent passing percentage, which is also a signal to the parents that their children will receive quality education in the government schools up to SSC and HSSC levels,” he concluded.

Presently in Goa, the total number of government primary schools is 753, government middle schools is 42, government high schools is 78 and government higher secondary schools is 9, taking the number of all government schools to 882. On the other hand, the total number of government aided and unaided schools in Goa is 853.

Furthermore, 119 out of the 753 government primary schools in Goa had an enrolment of less than ten students each, during the academic year 2018-19.