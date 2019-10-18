Govt school teacher files sexual misconduct complaint against headmaster

Canacona: A teacher from a government school in Canacona has filed a complaint of sexual misconduct against the headmaster of the same school.

According to the Canacona police, a lady teacher has alleged sexual misconduct by the headmaster of the same school and contended that he made sexual advances towards her while travelling to work in a bus from Margao to Canacona.

Following the complaint, sources at the police station said that according to the victim, the incident occurred when both, the victim and the accused were travelling to work and were seated next to each other in the bus. As per the teacher’s complaint, the sexual harassment incident happened in 2018, said police.

Both, the victim and the accused were called at the police station for a preliminary investigation. The police also said that the victim was directed to register a complaint with the Internal Complaints Committee, which will investigate the case and then submit its report to the police station.

This is as per the Vishaka guidelines in case of sexual harassment at workplace wherein the complaint committee will investigate the complaint in a time-bound manner. Accordingly, a case of sexual harassment will be registered at the police station, said the police.