Govt saves `1.30 crore by stopping assistance to ineligible beneficiaries

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

The ongoing impact assessment survey of Dayanand Social Security Scheme (DSSS) has found that over 6,500 beneficiaries have either migrated, are dead or are taking benefit under some other scheme. By stopping financial assistance to these beneficiaries, the social welfare department has managed to save Rs 1.30 crore per month.

The impact assessment survey is being conducted by Goa Electronics Limited, a government-run agency. The survey is expected to be complete by the end of December 2018.

Director of social welfare department S V Naik said that the government has stopped financial assistance to over 6,500 beneficiaries of DSS scheme, as some are found to be dead, many of them have migrated outside Goa and some were taking benefit of other government scheme along with this scheme.

“By stopping the financial assistance to these beneficiaries, the government will save around Rs 1.30 crore per month,” he said.

Assistant director of social welfare department Sudesh Gaude said that the department has sent notices to migrated beneficiaries, who are either in other states or have travelled abroad to stay with their children to verify their genuineness.

Currently, GEL has completed survey in ten talukas except Ponda and Pernem, which will be taken up at the last stage. The GEL sends report of survey to the social welfare department on weekly basis.

Meanwhile, the social welfare department has written a letter to GEL seeking progress of the ongoing impact assessment survey of DSSS beneficiaries.

Currently, there are 1.38 lakh beneficiaries under the DSS scheme, which provides monthly financial assistance to senior citizens, widows, disabled persons etc by spending around Rs 28 crore per month.