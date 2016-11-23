Govt recruitment banned in state’s interest: CM

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

Chief Minister Laxmikant Parsekar Wednesday said that the proposal to implement the recommendations of the Seventh Central Pay Commission will come up before the state cabinet on Friday for approval.

Speaking to media, Parsekar said, “The issue will be taken up at the cabinet meeting on Friday. We will also study the additional liability on the state government due to the implementation of the recommendations of the Seventh Central Pay Commission. Till then, in the interest of the state, we have banned the recruitment processes.”

Stating that the government has taken a bold decision in banning all recruitment processes just ahead of the state legislative assembly polls, he said that his government is the first to take such a decision. “There are governments which explore the possibilities of creating new posts, reviving posts that have lapsed during this time. They think they can satisfy people by doing this. But there is risk too as the last-minute recruitment may have some errors and mistakes,” he said.

Taking a dig at the erstwhile Congress government, he said, “I remember five years ago, prior to the last election, when Congress was in power, they issued offer letters even during the first two-three days after code of conduct was implemented. These were later challenged. Cases are still pending and inquiry is going on.”

Chief Minister further said that he is of the opinion that all recruitment processes should be banned five to six months before the elections in the interest of the state. He said, “Though I have said six months, the new government can take a call on recruitment when it comes to power…Some people mocked at me saying that it was a foolish decision to be taken ahead of the polls. But more than looking at the election benefit, I would look at the state’s interest.”

Meanwhile, when asked if the government had assessed the impact of demonetisation on small businesses in the state, Parsekar said, “People are willing to go through the little troubles that they have to face when you put across to them the larger benefits for the society and the nation. This is a bitter pill but we all have to put up with it for some time. However, if you provide wrong information with the intention of inciting tensions, then certainly the result could be bad and this should not be done.”

He further said, “Personally, I feel that it would have been better if the new Rs 500 notes were printed first rather than the Rs 2,000 notes. However, to ease the pressure, the need is to have the Rs 500 notes and we are expecting that the new Rs 500 notes will be available in the state in the next 2-3 days.”