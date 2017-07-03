Govt reconstitutes district consumer redressal forums with fulltime presidents

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

The state government for the first time has reconstituted the district consumer redressal forums with full-time presidents and members to ensure prompt consumer grievance redressal in the state.

The forum, a panel of three persons, is headed by president – a retired district judge, who holds the office for five years or till he turns 65 years old, whichever is earlier.

Retired district judge Pradip Sawaiker has been appointed as president of South District Consumer Forum while Advocate Sebastian Vales as the president of North District Consumer Forum. The other four members, who are advocate by profession, include Varsha Wadiker and Auroliano De Oliveira for North and Anjali Salkar and Varsha Wadiker for South.

The appointment of fulltime members came in the backdrop of the High Court order asking the government to constitute full-time district consumer disputes redressal forums in both districts before June 30 this year.

According to the Consumer Protection Act, 1986, cases listed in the district consumer dispute redressal forums (also referred as consumer court) should be redressed in maximum 180 days to help consumers get justice without delay.

But, nearly 441 cases are pending before the district forums for disposal for over 7 years as there were no fulltime presidents appointed since the implementation of the Act.

“For better services and early redressal of public grievances, the government has appointed full-time presidents and members for district consumer forums,” an official of civil supplies department said.

The last president of both the forums was Subhash Chodankar. Chodankar was holding additional charge of South Goa District Consumer Forum after his predecessor Jaywant Prabhudesai had retired this year on April 14.