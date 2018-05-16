Govt recommends CBI probe into bribery case against ex-IGP Garg

PANAJI: The Goa government has proposed handing over the matter pertaining to bribery allegation against former Inspector General of Police (Goa) Sunil Garg to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Based on the decision of the government, the Director of Vigilance has written to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), New Delhi, in this regard.

According to sources, the government has taken the decision to propose handing over the matter to CBI, as Garg is an IPS officer. Sources said that the MHA is yet to decide on the matter.

In January this year, the Sessions Court, Panaji, had directed the Anti Corruption Branch (ACB) of the Directorate of Vigilance to register a First Information Report (FIR) against Garg in connection with the alleged bribery case.

The court had issued directives based on a petition filed by Vasco-based businessman Munnalal Halwai seeking the court’s direction to the ACB to register an FIR against Garg under the provisions of Prevention of Corruption Act. Subsequently, Garg challenged the order before the High Court of Bombay at Goa and the next hearing on the matter is in June.

It may be recalled that accusing Garg for demanding and accepting bribe, the businessman Halwai had filed a complaint on August 11, 2016, before the ACB. Later Halwai approached the court seeking a direction to the ACB to register an FIR against Garg.

Halwai had accused Garg of demanding and accepting bribe of Rs 5.5 lakh in order to register a FIR against a Ponda-based advocate. Halwai had said that the Ponda-based advocate, in connivance with a petrol pump dealer, also based in Ponda, had allegedly cheated him to the tune of Rs 1.15 crore. However, the allegations were denied by Garg claiming them baseless.