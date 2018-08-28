Govt puts its foot down on optional subjects in schools

PANAJI: The lack of seriousness on the part of school teachers to tutor the newly-introduced Yog education, value education, and civic sense subjects namely health and hygiene, traffic awareness and waste management has forced the department of education to undertake week-long awareness drive about these subjects, from August 30 to September 7, at all its taluka headquarters.

It would be mandatory for all primary teachers to participate in this awareness drive.

Stating that the teachers are neglecting the particular subjects as they are non-mark generating optional subjects, director of education G P Bhat said the awareness drive will impress upon the teachers the importance of these subjects in the life of the students.

“We will ensure that the teachers henceforth don’t take these subjects for granted and handle them with same seriousness as the compulsory, mark-generating subjects,” he noted, mentioning that such subjects can change the outlook of the future generation.

Bhat also said that a programme called ‘Shaala Siddhi’ is being implemented by the department of education in Goan schools. “We are implementing this programme in collaboration with TCS and it is related to the performance of teachers and schools,” he added, maintaining that henceforth, the performance of every teacher would be considered as per this programme, while granting promotion to them.

‘Shaala Siddhi’, targeted towards achieving quality improvement in education, will maintain a vigil on the activities of the teachers including what they have taught in the school, besides the standing of every school, in the particular academic year.

The programme is presently implemented in three talukas namely Bicholim, Pernem and Tiswadi, on pilot bases and based on its success would be soon implemented in other talukas.

Bhat said the week-long awareness drive on importance of Yog education, value education and civic subjects would be jointly conducted by the director of education, the state project director of the Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan, the chairman of the Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, the director of the State Council of Educational Research and Training, and the chairman of the Goa Education Development Corporation.

He also stated that the Aadhaar enrolment of the students, undertaken by the department of education has reached 96 per cent completion, and would soon be achieved cent per cent.

“We have taken cameras in some government high schools, and the school computer teachers are being utilised for the purpose,” he added, pointing out that these government high schools have been appointed as the centres for Aadhaar enrolment.