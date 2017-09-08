Govt puts its foot down on digital meters to taxis

PANAJI: Transport Minister Ramakrishna ‘Sudin’ Dhavalikar on Friday said the government has already made up its mind to make installation of digital meters compulsory for all types of taxies presently operational in the state.

Speaking to ‘The Navhind Times’, Dhavalikar said that Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar has already supported this decision of the department of transport, which was announced during the recently concluded monsoon session of the state legislative assembly.

“The process of installation of digital meters to the taxies in Goa would commence by next month once the policy about the same is in place,” he added.

The state government had recently informed the High Court of Bombay at Goa that it would be coming out with a policy on digital taxi meters by the month-end. The court will next hear a related petition in the first week of October 2017, which was filed by the Travel and Tourism Association of Goa and the Goa Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

A 2015 notification of the transport department had made it mandatory for all taxies, including tourist taxies in Goa, to install global positioning system-enabled digital meters. However, the same could not be executed since a number of associations of the taxi operators protested against the same.

The policy on the digital taxi meters will include details such as the availability and provision of necessary taxi meters, rate cards as per the digital meters and so on.